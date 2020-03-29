Jessica makes lamb chops with orzo pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Easter right around the corner, Jessica thought it would be fun to cook up a lamb chop dish.

Lamb chops, which Jessica says are like "meat lollipops," make her think of spring.

Jessica's lamp chop with orzo pasta dish is easy to make, so flavorful and would look great on an Easter Sunday brunch table.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 64.

Jessica's Lamb Chops With Orzo Pasta

Ingredients

Lamb chops (8 to 10)

Herbes de Provence

2 Persian cucumbers with skin on, cut into bite-sized pieces

1/4 red onion, chopped

1 box of orzo pasta

2 lemons, squeezed

1/3 cup of good extra virgin olive oil

Lemon zest

3/4 can of garbanzo, beans drained and rinsed

1/4 cup of slivered almonds, toasted

2 tablespoon of fresh dill

2 tablespoon of fresh mint

Additional mint for garnish

1 cup of crumbled feta cheese

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Cook orzo according to instructions on the box. Season lamb chops with herbs de Provence and salt. Cook on high heat in a cast iron skillet with olive oil for 5 minutes on each side, then set aside. Add drained cooked orzo to large bowl and, while orzo is still warm, add the juice of 2 lemons, red onion, olive oil, lemon zest and mix. Add garbanzo beans, cucumbers, slivered toasted almonds, fresh dill and fresh mint. When orzo has completely cooled off, add feta cheese and mix the pasta together. Add orzo to platter and arrange lamb chops and fresh mint to garnish. Enjoy!