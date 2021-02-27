Jessica makes loaded fries with a healthy twist

Jessica was inspired by nutritionist Joy Bauer who has a recipe that allows you to trick yourself to think you’re having a cheeseburger and fries when you’re actually having a much healthier meal with carrots.
For her take, Jessica used two kinds of potatoes to make loaded fries with a healthy twist and a yummy homemade sauce.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 94.
Loaded Fries With Homemade Honey Mustard Sauce
Ingredients
- 3 potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges (Jessica used a combo of sweet potatoes and yukon gold)
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
- Chicken breast, 2 thinly sliced breasts or 1 breast butterflied
- Garlic powder
- Oregano
- 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise
- 1 hefty tablespoon of labneh or sour cream
- 1/2 tablespoon of yellow mustard
- 1/2 tablespoon of dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon of honey
- 1/2 to 1 cup of chopped spinach
- 3 to 5 sweet peppers, sliced
- 10 cherry tomatoes, sliced
- 1/8 cup kalamata olives, chopped
- 1/8 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- Squeezed lemon
Instructions
- Season the potatoes with salt, pepper and a drizzle with olive oil. Cook the potato wedges on a sheet pan at 425 degrees for 25 to 35 minutes.
- Season the chicken breast with salt, pepper, garlic powder and oregano. Cook in a skillet with olive oil on medium high heat until browned and cooked through on both sides.
- Whisk together the mayonnaise, labne, yellow mustard, dijon mustard, and honey to make honey a mustard sauce.
- Assemble the fries on a serving plate.
- Top them with spinach, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, olives, feta cheese and a squeeze of lemon.
- Let the chicken rest for 10 to 15 minutes once it is cooked, then squeeze lemon over it.
- Chop the chicken and add it to the dish.
- Drizzle the fries with the honey mustard sauce.
- Enjoy!