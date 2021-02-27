Jessica makes loaded fries with a healthy twist

Jessica was inspired by nutritionist Joy Bauer who has a recipe that allows you to trick yourself to think you’re having a cheeseburger and fries when you’re actually having a much healthier meal with carrots.

For her take, Jessica used two kinds of potatoes to make loaded fries with a healthy twist and a yummy homemade sauce.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 94.

Loaded Fries With Homemade Honey Mustard Sauce

Ingredients

3 potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges (Jessica used a combo of sweet potatoes and yukon gold)

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Chicken breast, 2 thinly sliced breasts or 1 breast butterflied

Garlic powder

Oregano

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 hefty tablespoon of labneh or sour cream

1/2 tablespoon of yellow mustard

1/2 tablespoon of dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of honey

1/2 to 1 cup of chopped spinach

3 to 5 sweet peppers, sliced

10 cherry tomatoes, sliced

1/8 cup kalamata olives, chopped

1/8 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Squeezed lemon

Instructions

Season the potatoes with salt, pepper and a drizzle with olive oil. Cook the potato wedges on a sheet pan at 425 degrees for 25 to 35 minutes. Season the chicken breast with salt, pepper, garlic powder and oregano. Cook in a skillet with olive oil on medium high heat until browned and cooked through on both sides. Whisk together the mayonnaise, labne, yellow mustard, dijon mustard, and honey to make honey a mustard sauce. Assemble the fries on a serving plate. Top them with spinach, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, olives, feta cheese and a squeeze of lemon. Let the chicken rest for 10 to 15 minutes once it is cooked, then squeeze lemon over it. Chop the chicken and add it to the dish. Drizzle the fries with the honey mustard sauce. Enjoy!