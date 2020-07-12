Jessica makes pan-roasted cauliflower with lemon mustard dressing

Jessica admits that she doesn’t love some vegetables, including cauliflower, especially when it’s just boiled.

But, while her husband is on a diet and eating more vegetables, she figured out how to make this vegetable the star of the show.

This recipe involves cooking the cauliflower in a pan, roasting it in the oven and adding a delicious dressing.

The finished dish is flavor packed and is good as an entree or a side.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 73.

Pan-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemon Mustard Dressing

Ingredients

Head of Cauliflower

Smoked Paprika

Cumin

Tumeric

1/2 cup Pine Nuts

1/4 cup of chopped herbs of your choice (Jessica used basil, mint, dill)

For dressing

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, grated

A splash of red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of honey

1 lemon, squeezed

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Instructions

Cut head of cauliflower into thick slices so each slice looks like a tree. Place slices of cauliflower and any extra florets into a hot cast iron pan with a drizzle of olive oil then turn down the heat to medium. Flip over when the first side is browned and caramelized. Then season the browned side with smoked paprika, cumin and turmeric, salt and pepper (add more oil if needed). After the second side is browned, place pan in oven at 450 degrees for 15 minutes. Toast pine nuts with olive oil in small pan Make the dressing while the cauliflower is cooking: Whisk together mustard, garlic, red wine vinegar, honey, lemon, salt, pepper and olive oil Chop the herbs. Plate the cauliflower, add the herbs and pine nuts and drizzle on the dressing. Enjoy!