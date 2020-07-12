Jessica makes pan-roasted cauliflower with lemon mustard dressing

Jessica admits that she doesn’t love some vegetables, including cauliflower, especially when it’s just boiled.
But, while her husband is on a diet and eating more vegetables, she figured out how to make this vegetable the star of the show.
This recipe involves cooking the cauliflower in a pan, roasting it in the oven and adding a delicious dressing.
The finished dish is flavor packed and is good as an entree or a side.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 73.
Pan-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemon Mustard Dressing
Ingredients
- Head of Cauliflower
- Smoked Paprika
- Cumin
- Tumeric
- 1/2 cup Pine Nuts
- 1/4 cup of chopped herbs of your choice (Jessica used basil, mint, dill)
For dressing
- 1 tablespoon of dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- A splash of red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of honey
- 1 lemon, squeezed
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
Instructions
- Cut head of cauliflower into thick slices so each slice looks like a tree.
- Place slices of cauliflower and any extra florets into a hot cast iron pan with a drizzle of olive oil then turn down the heat to medium.
- Flip over when the first side is browned and caramelized. Then season the browned side with smoked paprika, cumin and turmeric, salt and pepper (add more oil if needed).
- After the second side is browned, place pan in oven at 450 degrees for 15 minutes.
- Toast pine nuts with olive oil in small pan
- Make the dressing while the cauliflower is cooking: Whisk together mustard, garlic, red wine vinegar, honey, lemon, salt, pepper and olive oil
- Chop the herbs.
- Plate the cauliflower, add the herbs and pine nuts and drizzle on the dressing.
- Enjoy!