Time to represent Philadelphia for the Eagles in the Super Bowl. What better way to do that than with a Philly cheesesteak? In this case, Jessica made some cheesesteak sliders at home!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 140.

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

Ingredients

1 to 2 pounds of ribeye steak

1 green pepper

1 yellow onion

Slider buns

1 stick of butter, melted

Splash of Worcestershire sauce

Slices of provolone cheese

Slices of white American cheese

Garlic powder

Instructions

Make sure your rib eye is cold. Cut against the grain into super thin slices. Chop up the green pepper and onion. Melt the butter into a small pot. In a pan, add a tablespoon of butter and olive oil over high heat. Add salt and pepper to the meat. Cook the meat In the pan until browned. Put the slider buns onto a cookie sheet. Brush the tops of the buns with butter and sprinkle them with garlic powder. Put the buns in the oven to get them slightly toasted and warm. Remove the meat from the pan and add the peppers and onions. Add a splash of Worcestershire sauce (add more butter if needed). Once the peppers and onions are cooked, add the meat back in and mix together. Put a slice of American cheese on a bottom bun, add the meat and pepper mixture then top the meat mixture with a slice of provolone cheese. Pop the sliders in a warm oven until the cheese is melted. Happy Game Day!