Time to represent Philadelphia for the Eagles in the Super Bowl. What better way to do that than with a Philly cheesesteak? In this case, Jessica made some cheesesteak sliders at home!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 140.
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
Ingredients
- 1 to 2 pounds of ribeye steak
- 1 green pepper
- 1 yellow onion
- Slider buns
- 1 stick of butter, melted
- Splash of Worcestershire sauce
- Slices of provolone cheese
- Slices of white American cheese
- Garlic powder
Instructions
- Make sure your rib eye is cold. Cut against the grain into super thin slices.
- Chop up the green pepper and onion.
- Melt the butter into a small pot.
- In a pan, add a tablespoon of butter and olive oil over high heat.
- Add salt and pepper to the meat.
- Cook the meat In the pan until browned.
- Put the slider buns onto a cookie sheet.
- Brush the tops of the buns with butter and sprinkle them with garlic powder.
- Put the buns in the oven to get them slightly toasted and warm.
- Remove the meat from the pan and add the peppers and onions. Add a splash of Worcestershire sauce (add more butter if needed).
- Once the peppers and onions are cooked, add the meat back in and mix together.
- Put a slice of American cheese on a bottom bun, add the meat and pepper mixture then top the meat mixture with a slice of provolone cheese.
- Pop the sliders in a warm oven until the cheese is melted.
- Happy Game Day!