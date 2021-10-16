Jessica makes pumpkin whoopie pies

Once October hits, it’s all about pumpkins in Jessica’s house. She always thinks of different ways to use the gourd in recipes and realized she had never made whoopie pies!

Jessica’s creation gave her pumpkin pie vibes: They were moist, pumpkiny and not too sweet!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 112.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Ingredients

Dry:

1 1/2 cups of flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice

Wet:

1 1/2 cups of chilled pumpkin puree

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla

1/2 cup vegetable oil or coconut oil

Frosting:

1 block cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tbsp maple syrup

5 tbsp powdered sugar

1 teaspoon orange zest (optional)

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, add all the dry ingredients and stir them together. In another mixing bowl, add the wet ingredients and whisk. In a stand mixer, add wet ingredients and mix. Add the dry ingredients a spoonful at a time. Take an ice cream scoop, or, if you want a smaller whoopie pie, use a spoon and place the pumpkin mixture on a parchment-lined cookie sheet to create the cookies. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees until the cookies are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Cool the cookies. To make the frosting, whip together cream cheese, vanilla, syrup, sugar and orange zest. Once the cookies are cool, spread the frosting on one cookie, sandwich a second cookie over the top to create your whoopie pie. Enjoy!