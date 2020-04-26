Jessica makes restaurant-style pizza at home using Jon and Vinny’s pizza kits

Both Jessica and Levi love the pizza from Jon and Vinny’s so they were super excited when they got the chance to make pizza at home thanks to the restaurant’s pizza kits!

Jessica likes to throw pizza parties at home, but to have Jon and Vinny’s yummy dough and fresh ingredients was extra special.

She even got to try out her dough-tossing skills!

Levi made his own creation and soon Jessica’s husband Arie joined them in the kitchen to try their pies.

For more information about Jon and Vinny’s visit their website or Instagram page. They are open for delivery and takeout.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 68.