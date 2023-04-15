Jessica wanted to try her hand at making a salad known as the “Jennifer Aniston Salad.”

The actress apparently had shared her recipe some years ago, but don’t get it confused with the salad she ate every day as her character Rachel on “Friends.”

This salad is a great one to have in the refrigerator. It is likely to last you a few days, and while it doesn’t have any lettuce, it’s a nice salad to have as a side or even inside a pita!

The salad has lots of crunch and is packed with flavor.

“Thanks, Jennifer,” Jessica proclaimed.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 145.

Jennifer Aniston Salad

Ingredients

1 cup of couscous

Can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

¼ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped

¼ cup of fresh mint, chopped

1/4 red onion, chopped

1 English cucumber, chopped with skin

½ cup of crumbled feta

Handful of roasted, toasted pistachios, chopped

2 lemons

Olive oil

Splash of agave

Instructions

Cook the couscous according to the box. Add the couscous to a salad bowl. Add the chickpeas, parsley, mint, crumbled feta, onion, cucumber and pistachio to the bowl. Whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, agave and a pinch of salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and mix together. Enjoy!