Jessica makes sheet pan veggie nachos that are perfect for game day

Jessica admits that her veggie nacho recipe isn’t really a recipe, but she sure loves it!

She and Levi had fun making this dish, which is perfect for game day.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 92.

Sheet Pan Veggie Nachos

Ingredients

Tortilla chips

Shredded cheddar cheese

1 can of black beans, rinsed and drained

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

Chili powder

Cumin

1/4 iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 cup of chopped tomatoes

1 cup of olives

Mashed avocado with lime and a few dashes of hot sauce and salt

Sour ccream

1/2 cup of pickled jalapenos

Instructions

Pour chips onto a the sheet pan. Add cheddar cheese, black beans and bell pepper. Sprinkle chili powder and cumin. Bake in a oven at 450 degrees until the cheese melts. Add shredded lettuce, tomatoes, olives, mashed avocado, sour cream and jalapenos. Sprinkle a little more chili powder and cumin and serve!