Jessica makes spicy coconut lime salmon over noodles

Jessica has been making more fish dishes lately. She saw a recipe for a salmon dish with rice, and thought she’d make her own version with pasta.

Her recipe for spicy coconut lime salmon over vermicelli noodles is packed with flavor and comes together really fast.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 109.

Spicy Coconut Lime Salmon Over Noodles

Ingredients

Salmon filets

1 to 2 tablespoons of of grated ginger

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons of chopped lemongrass

1/4 red onion, chopped

5 to 10 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Can of unsweetened coconut milk

1 tablespoons of chili garlic sauce

1 tablespoons of coconut aminos

1 teaspoon of fish sauce

Coconut oil

Chopped cilantro for garnish

Red chili pepper, chopped for garnish

Lime wedges

Vermicelli

Instructions

In a cast iron skillet with coconut oil, sear the salmon, but don’t cook it all the way through. Set the salmon aside Add red onion, garlic, lemongrass and ginger to the cast iron skillet and cook until onions are softened. Add coconut milk, tomatoes, chile garlic sauce, fish sauce and coconut aminos, and let simmer. Put the fish back in and cook all the way through. Cook the vermicelli according to the package and add the noodles to the salmon. Garnish with cilantro, limes and chopped red chili. Serve in the cast iron skillet. Enjoy!