Jessica makes sweet and savory crepes for Mother’s Day

For a no fuss, easy brunch for that special mom in your life on Mother’s Day, try crepes!

Though crepes might seem intimidating at first, they actually don’t require many ingredients and can be fun to make!

Jessica called them a “blank canvas” because you can fill them with whatever you want.

Jessica made crepes with three of her favorite fillings, and said they’re as easy as making pancakes!

Mother’s Day Crepes

Ingredients for crepe batter

2 eggs

3/4 cup of milk

1 cup of flour

3 tablespoons of melted butter

Ingredients for 3 different crepe fillings

Shredded Gruyere cheese

French ham

Chopped chives

Smoked salmon

Sour cream or creme fraiche

Chopped Fresh Dill

Nutella

Strawberries

Powdered sugar

Instructions

In a blender, add the eggs, milk, flour, melted butter and blend. Refrigerate crepe mix for at least an hour or overnight. Add a pat of butter to a nonstick pan and use a ladle to spoon the crepe mix into a pan. Swirl the pan so that the crepe mix spreads evenly, wait for the crepe to bubble, then flip Repeat until you have enough crepes For a ham and cheese crepe, fill the crepe with french ham and gruyere cheese. Pop it in the oven until the cheese melts, then top it with chopped chives. For a smoked salmon crepe, fill the crepe with smoked salmon. Top it with creme fraiche or sour cream and chopped fresh dill. For a strawberry Nutella crepe, fill the crepe with Nutella and top with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Enjoy, and happy Mother’s Day!