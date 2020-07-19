Jessica makes sweet and tangy chicken sliders with homemade BBQ sauce

Jessica never makes her own barbecue sauce, but she thought she’d try her hand at making some with an Asian twist to go with some sliders.

Her take on a classic BBQ chicken sandwich is sweet, tangy and delicious.

It might be messy to eat, but it’s yummy!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 74.

Sweet and Tangy Chicken Sliders with Homemade BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

For BBQ sauce:

Coconut oil

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon of fresh grated ginger

2 big cloves of garlic, grated

2 tablespoons of molasses

1/4 cup of soy sauce

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of chili garlic sauce

1 tablespoon of ketchup

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

1 squeezed lime

For sliders:

Dark meat boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Smoked paprika

Allspice or Chinese 5 spice

For slaw:

1/4 purple cabbage, chopped super fine

1 cup of shredded carrots

2 scallions, cut at an angle

Persian cucumber cut into super thin slices

2 tablespoons of seasoned rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup of cilantro, rough chop

For creamy dressing for slaw:

2 tablespoon of mayonnaise

Lime squeezed

Garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon of sugar

For slider buns:

Buns

Butter

Garlic Clove

Instructions

Make the barbecue sauce first. Sauté the onions in coconut oil until they are translucent. Add fresh ginger and garlic and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. To the onion, ginger and garlic add molasses, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, chili garlic sauce, ketchup, honey, balsamic vinegar and lime. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes. Pat the chicken thighs dry with a paper towel. Season with a pinch of salt, pepper, garlic powder, smoked paprika and Allspice or Chinese 5 spice. Cook chicken thighs in cast iron skillet with coconut oil until browned on each, side but not cooked through. Brush the barbecue sauce on each piece of chicken and cook in the oven at 350 degrees until it’s cooked through, it should be 165 degrees. Make slaw by adding cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cilantro and rice vinegar into a bowl. To make the creamy dressing for the slaw, whisk together mayonnaise, garlic powder, sugar and lime. Add crushed garlic and butter to a small pot and simmer. Use a pastry brush to add garlic butter to slider buns. Pop them in the oven to toast. Cut up the chicken. Assemble the sliders with chicken and slaw and drizzle with extra sauce. Enjoy!