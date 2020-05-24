Jessica makes the ultimate burger with Chef Nick Liberato

Chef and restaurateur Nick Liberato joined Jessica in her kitchen to make Jessica’s favorite food: Burgers!

Nick noted that Los Angeles is home to some of the best burgers anywhere, and he’s been to a lot of places as co-host and executive producer of Netflix’s “Restaurants on the Edge.”

The chef also has two restaurants in Venice.

Nick shares some of his tricks to pack his burgers with so much flavor.

This burger, will make you happy, Nick declared.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 71.

Nick Liberato’s Favorite Burger

Ingredients

Brioche or sourdough bread

Burger patty (combo of short rib/chuck/ribeye)

Flat leaf parsley, chopped

Salt

Cracked pepper

Grapeseed oil

Mayonnaise and Old Bay, mixed

Iceberg lettuce, sliced

Red onion, sliced

Cheddar cheese, sliced

Dress the burger with grapeseed oil, salt, cracked pepper and finish with chopped parsley. Mix Old Bay with mayonnaise. Add the mayonnaise mix to sliced onions and lettuce. Toast the bun and melt the cheese on the patty.