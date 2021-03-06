Jessica makes the vegetable the star of the show with her pan-roasted romanesco recipe

Jessica’s pan-roasted romanesco is the perfect way to make the vegetable the star of the show.

The beautiful veggie is like a cross between cauliflower and broccoli, and the key to making it so yummy is the char.

This dish is packed with flavor.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 95.

Pan-Roasted Romanesco

Ingredients

Romanesco

1 to 2 tablespoons of melted butter

Salt

Pepper

Garlic cloves with skin on

Labneh

Zaatar

Lemon

Chopped hazelnuts

Sesame seeds

Instructions

Place your cast iron skillet in the oven at 450 degrees for about 10 minutes to get it really hot. Slice the romanesco. Remove the skillet from oven, then put the romanesco slices into you hot skillet. Fit as much as you can in the skillet but keep it to a single layer. Pour melted butter on top. Season with salt and pepper. Add a few garlic cloves with the skin on into the skillet. Cook in an oven at 450 degrees for about 30 minutes until the romanesco is browned (flip halfway through). Take roasted garlic out of its wrapper, then chop it and mix it with the labneh. Make a bed of labneh on a serving dish. Sprinkle zaatar on top of the labneh, then add the romanesco slices. Grill a lemon on a dry pan. Toast the chopped hazelnuts. Top romanesco with a squeeze of grilled lemon, hazelnuts, sesame seeds and a drizzle of olive oil. Enjoy!