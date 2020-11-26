Jessica makes Yorkshire pudding with the Buckleys

Co-anchors Frank and Jessica love to talk about what they’re making for dinner, and over the years he has taught her how to make some of his signature holiday dishes.

This year, Frank’s wife Elena shared her recipe for Yorkshire pudding.

Growing up in Europe, Elena didn’t really celebrate Thanksgiving, so this dish is typically shared during Christmas. Even while making it, the smell reminded her of England.

The Buckleys typically work together to create a Thanksgiving feast: Frank works on the turkey, while Elena makes delicious sides. Her Yorkshire pudding can make a perfect addition to your holiday table this year!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 85.

Yorkshire Pudding

Ingredients

1/4 cup of sunflower or vegetable oil (Elena and Jessica used olive oil)

One cup of all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups of milk

1/2 teaspoon of salt

3 eggs

Instructions

Put less than a teaspoon of oil in each of the cups in a muffin tin. Heat in the oven at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Add flour and salt into a mixing bowl. Create a well and add the eggs in the well. Whisk together with 1 tablespoon of milk. Once you create a smooth mixture, gradually add the rest of the milk and whisk. Add batter into cups of muffin tin filling cups about half way. Bake for about 15 minutes until they are browned. Do not open oven until the 15 minutes is up! Enjoy!