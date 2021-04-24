Jessica serves up a delicious appetizer inspired by Robert De Niro’s Nobu restaurant

Jessica made a crispy rice with spicy tuna inspired by Nobu, which is partly owned by Robert De Niro.

People rave about this appetizer, but making it at home is sure to save you lots of money.

Jessica described this dish as the “perfect Nobu knock-off for your Oscar Sunday!”

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 101.

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

Ingredients

1/4 pound tuna poke

1/4 pound spicy tuna poke

Bowl of sticky rice

Coconut oil

Kewpie mayonnaise

Sriracha

Avocado, sliced into thin slices

Jalapeño, sliced

Sesame seeds

Soy sauce

Scallion, chopped

Instructions

Add poke to your food processor and pulse just a few times. Add coconut oil to a non-stick pan. Press rice into the pan with a silicone spatula to create a rice patty. You’re going to want the rice to cover the whole pan. Cook the rice patty until it’s crispy, then flip it onto a plate. Add more coconut oil and slide the rice patty back in the pan to crisp up the other side. Add 1/2 a cup of mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon of Sriracha and mix together to create your sriracha mayo. Once the rice patty crisps up on both sides, then cut it into slices like a pie. Add the spicy tuna, avocado slices, jalapeno slices, sesame seeds, a drizzle of sriracha mayo and scallions. Serve with side of soy sauce. Enjoy!