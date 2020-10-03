Jessica shares her hack for delicious rocky road brownies

Jessica has baked brownies from scratch before, but she admits that she’s partial to box brownies. And they usually come out so good, no one can tell the difference!

Her rocky road brownie hack is to make them from the box, but jazz them up with fun ingredients! Jessica’s include walnuts and marshmallows.

Her brownies were so good, she couldn’t wait until they cooled down to try them. Levi was a huge fan, too!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 77.

Jessica’s Rocky Road Brownies

Ingredients

1 box of Ghirardelli double chocolate chip brownies

1/4 cup of water

1 egg

1/3 cup of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of espresso powder

Walnuts

Marshmallows

Instructions

Follow the instructions on brownie box: Jessica’s box instructed her to add the brownie mix, 1/4 cup of water, one egg and 1/3 cup of vegetable oil to a bowl and mix. Add vanilla extract, espresso powder and chopped walnuts to the batter. Pour the batter into a parchment-lined pan. Top the batter with marshmallows. Bake per the instructions on the box. Enjoy!