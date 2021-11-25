Jessica shares tips on how to create a simple Thanksgiving place setting and makes a sweet side

The unsung hero of the holidays is the table setting. Jessica and Levi worked together to create a simple Thanksgiving place setting.

Plus, she shows us how to elevate your bread basket and makes an easy sweet potato side.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 117.

Sweet Potato Bites with Marshmallows

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes

1/4 cup of chicken or vegetable stock

Orange zest

Juice from half an orange

Marshmallows

Salt

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Butter

Olive oil

Instructions

Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into rounds. Add butter and olive oil to a cast iron skillet. Add the sweet potato rounds to the skillet. Season with salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Cook the potatoes until they are browned then flip. When both sides are browned, add the vegetable or chicken stock, orange zest and juice from the orange. Place the cast iron skillet into the oven at 425 degrees and cook until the sweet potatoes and soft, about 30 minutes. Top each sweet potato round with 2 marshmallows each. Place in the broiler for 2 to 3 minutes. Happy Thanksgiving!

Savory and Sweet Compound Butter

Ingredients

4 Sticks of room temperature butter (must be room temperature)

Few sprigs of rosemary

Dried cranberries

Orange zest

Instructions

Add four sticks of room temperature butter to a food processor or stand mixer. Strip the rosemary off its stems and mix. Scoop the savory butter into a ramekin. Add dried cranberries and orange zest to the remaining rosemary butter and mix. Scoop the sweet compound butter into a ramekin. Enjoy!