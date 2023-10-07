When it comes to Game Day food, nothing beats a hoagie.

Jessica wanted to try her hand at a social media trend of chopping up every ingredient in an Italian sub at the same time, and it was a success!

She, of course, snuck in some healthy ingredients, and while it took some elbow grease, this sandwich was easy to make!

It might be messy, but it’s worth it!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 156.

Chopped Italian Sub

Ingredients

Hoagies

1/8 red onion, cut into thin slices

1/8 green pepper, cut into thin slices

1 roasted red pepper, drained

½ tomato, diced into small pieces

6 to 7 slices of salami

2 slices of deli turkey

5 slices of provolone cheese

1/8 cup of pepperoncini

¼ cup of diced avocado

Oregano

Red wine vinegar

Olive oil

1 tablespoon of yellow mustard

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

Cut your hoagies in half, brush them with butter or drizzle them with olive oil, sprinkle them with garlic powder and toast them up in the oven. Add lettuce, spinach, green pepper, red onions, roasted pepper, salami, turkey, provolone cheese and pepperoncini to a cutting board. Sprinkle with oregano, add a splash of oil and vinegar and chop until it looks like a chopped salad. Add your mixture to a bowl. Add mayonnaise, mustard, tomatoes and avocado and mix together. Fill up your toasted hoagie with your meat and veggie mixture. Happy Game Day!