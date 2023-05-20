Jessica loves Chef Jamie Oliver, and she often gets recipe ideas from his Instagram.

She decided to try her hand at his shrimp toast toastie with a little help from her son Levi.

She loved how quickly this delicious sandwich came together, and how different it was.

Her and Levi’s creations came out tasty and oh, so crunchy!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 147.

Shrimp Toast Toastie Inspired by Chef Jamie Oliver

Ingredients

1 pound of peeled, deveined shrimp

2 tablespoons of ginger

Clove of garlic

2 green onions

Heaping tablespoon of mayonnaise

Few dashes of Sriracha

Few dashes sesame oil

Few dashes of coconut aminos

White or sourdough bread

Egg, whisked

Sesame seeds

Instructions

Add green onion, ginger and garlic to a food processor and pulse. Add the shrimp and pulse. Add mayonnaise, sriracha, sesame oil and coconut aminos and pulse. Spread the shrimp mixture onto a piece of white bread and add another piece of bread to create a sandwich. Dip the sandwich in the whisked egg and then coat with sesame seeds. Grill on the stovetop on medium heat with coconut oil or a combination of butter and olive oil. Once browned on each side, cook in a 400 degree oven for five more minutes. Enjoy!