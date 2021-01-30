Jessica tries family meal kits from 3 L.A. restaurants

Many restaurants in the Los Angeles area are offering family meal kits available for pickup or delivery, and Jessica thought she’d share some with us.

KazuNori is offering hand roll kits that are enough to make 20 delicious sushi rolls and a fun activity to try with the family.

Loqui’s taco kits make for the perfect family meal and a great way to elevate your taco Tuesday game!

Uovo’s fresh pasta kit is great for an easy and authentic Italian meal.

Dinner is served!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 91.