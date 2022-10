Jessica recently visited a La Monarca Bakery and Cafe and got to try some of their seasonal treats.

The Hollywood location has a beautiful ofrenda set up in time for Día de los Muertos.

Jessica also got to see how the bakery makes a traditional pan de muerto.

For more information about La Monarca, including its various locations, visit the bakery’s website, or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 131.