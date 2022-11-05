Jessica likes leftovers, but she doesn’t like having the same thing three nights in a row. That’s why she decided to make one meal and create two additional dishes using some of the same ingredients.

She made saucy turkey meatballs and then used leftovers from the first dish to make a baked cheesy rigatoni and turkey, cranberry and brie sliders.

Get the recipes below!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 132.

Saucy Turkey Meatballs

Ingredients

¼ of a big onion

1 pound of ground turkey

2 cans of cannellini beans

Hefty spoon ricotta cheese

Lemon zest

Fresh thyme

Fresh rosemary

Fresh parsley

2 cloves of garlic

1/8 cup of parmesan cheese, shaved

Box or can of strained Italian tomato puree

Parmesan rind

Ciabatta bread

Butter

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Add the onion, ground turkey, 1 can of cannellini beans, ricotta cheese, lemon zest, a couple sprigs of fresh thyme, couple sprigs of fresh rosemary, 2 tablespoons of fresh parsley, garlic, parmesan cheese, a pinch of salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil to a food processor and mix together. Using a spoon or with your hands, form the meatballs and place them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet Add 1 tablespoon of butter and a drizzle of olive oil to a Dutch oven and cook the meatballs until they are browned on all sides. Remove the meatballs from the Dutch oven and add them to the cookie sheet to bake them until they are completely cooked. In the same Dutch oven, add ¼ onion, chopped, 3 garlic cloves, chopped, a sprig of rosemary, thyme, a can or box of tomato puree and the parmesan rind and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Add a drained can of cannellini beans to the sauce pot. Cut the ciabatta bread lengthwise in half and drizzle it with olive oil. Bake the bread in the oven until it is browned and crisp. Serve the meatballs with sauce and a slice or two of ciabatta bread, sprinkle them with parmesan cheese, a drizzle of olive oil and garnish with parsley. Enjoy!

Baked Cheesy Rigatoni

Extra ingredients

Box rigatoni pasta

Butter

Bocconcini

Instructions

Cook the rigatoni pasta (in salted water) according to the directions on the box. Drain the rigatoni and add two tablespoons of butter to the hot pasta. Add sauce from the turkey meatballs to the rigatoni and mix. Pour the pasta with the sauce into a cast iron skillet. Add dollops of ricotta cheese, bocconcini balls and a drizzle of olive oil and bake in the oven at 450 degrees for 10 minutes, or until the cheese it melted. Add grated parmesan and serve!

Turkey Meatball Cranberry Brie Sliders

Extra Ingredients

Mayonnaise

Hawaiian sweet rolls

Can of cranberry sauce

Toast the Hawaiian sweet rolls in an oven on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.

Add 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise to a ramekin with garlic powder, fresh rosemary, thyme and parsley and mix.

Spread the herb mayo on the bun, add the turkey meatball and top it with cranberry sauce and brie cheese.

Bake in the oven under the broiler until the cheese is melted.

Enjoy!