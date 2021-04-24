Jessica visits actor Ryan Gosling’s Moroccan restaurant Tagine

Jessica recently visited Tagine, a Moroccan restaurant in Beverly Hills owned by actor Ryan Gosling that is frequently visited by Hollywood celebrities.

Chef Ben Benameur grew up in Morocco, and while he isn’t formally trained in the culinary arts, he learned to cook with fresh food from the market thanks to his mother and grandmother.

And it shows in Benameur’s innovative menu.

He met Gosling at an event he catered for the actor. At the end of the night Gosling approached Benameur and asked him where his restaurant was because he wanted to eat his food everyday.

The two became friends and eventually opened Tagine.

Jessica got to try some of the dishes celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Mike Tyson and Keanu Reeves rave about.

For more information about Tagine, visit the restaurant’s website.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 101.