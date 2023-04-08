Jessica recently visited Apricot Lane Farms in Moorpark and got to find out the story behind how it came to be.

Molly Chester and her team grow hundreds of fruits and veggies, and they raise lots of animals, too.

Not only do they sell directly to local farmers markets, they do tours on the land and have a farm school for kids.

Molly recently came out with her debut cookbook!

Jessica and her family got to pick some fresh ingredients, said hi to some animals and later helped make a spring frittata from the cookbook.

For more information about the farm, visit its website. Information about The Apricot Lane Farms Cookbook can be found here.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 144.

Spring Frittata, from The Apricot Lane Farms Cookbook by Molly Chester

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unrefined avocado oil or cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup drained and finely chopped marinated artichoke hearts

½ cup fresh or frozen and thawed shelled green peas

1 ¾ cups spinach-pistachio pesto (see below)

8 large eggs, room temperature

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black peppercorns

¼ cup crumbled chevre (2 ounces)

¾ packed cup arugula

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and position a rack in the middle. In an 8-inch skillet, heat the oil until it expands, about 1 minute. Add the artichoke hearts and sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in the peas and continue to cook until bright green, about 2 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of the pesto and stir to combine. Continue cooking until the artichoke hearts are golden brown, about 2 minutes. Line a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with an 11-inch circle of parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt, and pepper. Transfer the filling mixture to the prepared skillet and spread evenly. Pour the whisked eggs over top and gently shake the skillet to settle the mixture. Transfer to the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the chevre over the frittata. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until the top is a light golden brown and the center is set. Remove from the oven. Using a spatula to assist, tilt the skillet and slide the frittata onto a serving platter. Slice into 6 pieces. Serve hot, topped with the arugula and the remaining pesto on the side. Store any leftovers in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

For the spinach-pistachio pesto

3 cups chopped spinach (3 ounces)

½ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves

½ cup cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup pistachios

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (1/2 medium lime)

Combine the spinach, mint, oil, pistachios, salt, and lime juice in a food processor. Process until the pesto is thick and smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary, and set aside. (This recipe yields about 1 cup)