Chef Sean MacDonald closed his restaurant in his home country of Canada and moved to California to be with his now wife. It was only fitting that he name his new restaurant after her.

Bar Monette in Santa Monica offers pizza and Italian-inspired tapas.

MacDonald’s menu was inspired by what he might cook for family and friends at home, and it does not disappoint.

Jessica got to sample some of the items on the menu (and hear the story behind them), including some pizzas.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 152.