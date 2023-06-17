When you walk into Camphor in downtown L.A.’s Arts District, you feel like you’re not in Los Angeles anymore.

And that’s the point.

The origin story behind co-executive chefs Lijo George and Max Boonthanakit is a worldly one.

The French-trained chefs met in Bangkok and both ended up in L.A. together when the owner was looking for talent to join what became the French bistro.

The chefs describe their menu as “wacky,” but that wackiness earned them a Michelin star.

Jessica found out the origin of the restaurant’s famous burger, and even got to watch it be made in the kitchen!

Of course she got to try the picture-perfect burger, along with some other delicious menu items.

The food, Jessica exclaimed, is “off the charts.”

