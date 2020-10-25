Jessica visits Clark Street Bread in Echo Park

Bread, bread and MORE bread!
That’s what’s in store for you at Clark Street Bread in Echo Park.
Jessica recently visited the bustling location from the mind of musician-turned-baker Zack Hall.
He started the business out of his West Hollywood apartment, and even named it after the street he lived on.
Soon, he began selling his delicious bread wholesale, and now has four locations.
Zack also provides bread for restaurants in Los Angeles.
He shared his recipe for pumpkin bread, which he had just come up with. This moist loaf even smells like the holidays, Zack said.
For more information about Clark Street Bread, visit their website or Instagram page.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 80.
Zack’s Pumpkin Bread Courtesy of Zack Hall, Clark Street Bread
Makes 1 Loaf in a 8.5 x 4.5″ pan
Ingredients
- Pumpkin puree, 323 grams
- Creme fraiche, 21 grams
- Vanilla extract, 2 grams
- Sugar, 188 grams
- Eggs, 91 grams
- Canola blend, 80 grams
- Spelt flour, 190 grams
- Salt, 2 grams
- Baking soda, 4 grams
- Baking powder, 4 grams
- Cinnamon, 2 grams
- Walnuts, 38 grams
- Nutmeg, 1 grams
- Ginger, 1 grams
Instructions
- Mix all the ingredients together and bake at 350 degrees for an hour.
- Enjoy!