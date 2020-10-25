Jessica visits Clark Street Bread in Echo Park

Bread, bread and MORE bread!

That’s what’s in store for you at Clark Street Bread in Echo Park.

Jessica recently visited the bustling location from the mind of musician-turned-baker Zack Hall.

He started the business out of his West Hollywood apartment, and even named it after the street he lived on.

Soon, he began selling his delicious bread wholesale, and now has four locations.

Zack also provides bread for restaurants in Los Angeles.

He shared his recipe for pumpkin bread, which he had just come up with. This moist loaf even smells like the holidays, Zack said.

For more information about Clark Street Bread, visit their website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 80.

Zack’s Pumpkin Bread Courtesy of Zack Hall, Clark Street Bread

Makes 1 Loaf in a 8.5 x 4.5″ pan

Ingredients

Pumpkin puree, 323 grams

Creme fraiche, 21 grams

Vanilla extract, 2 grams

Sugar, 188 grams

Eggs, 91 grams

Canola blend, 80 grams

Spelt flour, 190 grams

Salt, 2 grams

Baking soda, 4 grams

Baking powder, 4 grams

Cinnamon, 2 grams

Walnuts, 38 grams

Nutmeg, 1 grams

Ginger, 1 grams

Instructions

Mix all the ingredients together and bake at 350 degrees for an hour. Enjoy!