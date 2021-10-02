Jessica visits Girl and the Goat in the Arts District and tries grilled beef short ribs with apple salad

Jessica recently visited The Girl & the Goat in the Arts District and sat down with Chef Stephanie Izard.

Stephanie is the first female Top Chef Winner, she’s a James Beard award-winning chef and she owns five restaurants: four in the Chicago area and now one here in Los Angeles.

The Girl & the Goat is a sister location to the one in Chicago, and Stephanie shared the story behind the goat theme in all her restaurants.

Jessica sampled some dishes, and got to learn how to make Stephanie’s delicious grilled beef short ribs with an apple salad.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 110.

Grilled Beef Short Ribs with Apple Salad

2 pounds of Flanken-style short ribs (substitute with skirt steak if you are unable to find)

Cooking oil, such as canola or vegetable oil

Kosher salt

This Little Goat went to Korea sauce

½ cup Kewpie mayonnaise (or regular mayo if unable to find)

2 medium/large carrots, cut into thin matchsticks

1 daikon radish, cut into thin matchsticks

2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 medium apples, such as honeycrisp or Fuji

¼ cup thinly-sliced scallion whites and light green parts

Fresh mint, basil and/or cilantro leaves, roughly torn

Instrictions

First, make your quick pickles: Place the carrots, daikon and cucumbers in a heat-proof container. In a small saucepan, combine the rice wine vinegar and ⅓ cup water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from the heat and pour the warm liquid over your veggies. Let cool at room temperature, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Season both sides of your short ribs (or skirt steak) with salt. Place in a large mixing bowl or baking dish and toss with about ¼ cup This Little Goat went to Korea sauce until well coated. Set aside to marinate while you prepare the rest of your dish. For Korea mayo dipping sauce: Whisk ¼ cup Korea sauce into your Kewpie mayo. Set aside for serving. For apple salad: Remove the core from the apples and thinly slice. Place in a mixing bowl along with about 1-2 Tablespoons This Little Goat went to Korea sauce and the sliced scallions. Toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and set aside until ready to serve. Preheat a griddle, grill-pan or large skillet to medium-high/high heat. Coat with a drizzle of cooking oil. Once hot, place short ribs (or steak) on the grill (you should hear it sizzle). Grill until well-charred on both sides and cooked through to desired doneness, about 1 minute per side for short ribs and 3-5 minutes per side for skirt steak. Transfer the meat to a cutting board and let rest for at least 5 minute before serving. If using skirt steak, slice the meat, across the grain, into thin strips. Top your meat with freshly-torn herbs and serve alongside Korea mayo dipping sauce, pickled veggies and crisp apple salad. Dig in!