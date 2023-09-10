Gacia Tachejian’s first-ever job was at a Starbucks, but her love and appreciation for coffee didn’t really bloom until she moved to New York for grad school.

It was there that she started to “nerd out” on everything coffee related.

When she moved back to the San Fernando Valley, she wanted to continue fostering her knowledge and appreciation for coffee.

She began roasting her own beans in her garage, and soon she had her own coffee cart.

Then, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tachejian became the co-owner of Laidrey in Tarzana.

While her coffee cart was still in use outside, Tachejian noticed how coffee could really bring together a community.

Roasting and packaging for Laidrey happens in house, and their subscription model has twice been nominated as one of the best around by Bon Appétit magazine.

Thanks to a grant, a second Laidrey location opened up in Encino, and Tachejian makes sure to support other local businesses in her shops.

Jessica got to learn some coffee 101 with a smooth pour over and got to sample some of the food options at Laidrey.

For more about Laidrey, visit the coffee shop’s website and check it out on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 153.