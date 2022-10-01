Jessica recently visited Lou, the French on the Block in Burbank and the first thing she noticed was the “intoxicating smell.”

It’s the butter. OK, yeah, and the croissants.

If you’re looking for delicious croissants in L.A., this bakery is where it’s at.

At 6 feet 6 inches tall, Laurent “Lou” Correa was a basketball player in France. But he wanted to move to America and get to baking. Many were skeptical, but it worked!

Correa explained what makes a proper croissant: quality ingredients, “too many” layers and time.

He also shared his delicious quiche recipe (see below).

For more information about Lou, the French on the Block, visit the bakery’s website or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 128.

Chef Lou’s Quiche

Dough

2 cups 1 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 cup, 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter, cubed

2 egg yolks

1 pinch of salt

1/2 cup water

Quiche

1 1/2 cups and 3 tablespoons of crème fraiche

1 1/2 cups and 3 tablespoons milk

4 eggs

4 egg yolks

1 cup of gruyere

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

5 sprigs of thyme, chopped

2 tomatoes, sliced

Dijon

To make the dough, put the flour, butter, yolk and salt into a bowl (or use a stand mixer with the paddle) and use two forks to break the butter up until it’s like sand. Then add water and have it come together into a ball. Roll onto parchment and put into a sprayed pie pan. Prick all over with a fork. Put into the freezer for 15 minutes. Take the crust and put on a baking sheet and bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Put milk, eggs, yolks, salt and pepper into a bowl and whisk together. Add in gruyere. Take the Dijon and spoon onto the bottom of the crust until it covers the bottom of the crust. Pour egg mixture into crust, then sprinkle with thyme and put the tomato slices around the outside, leaving the middle free. Bake at 400 for 15 minutes, then lower to 300 for 30-40 minutes (depending on your oven) until a toothpick comes out clean. Let it cool for 30 minutes on a rack.