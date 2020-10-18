Jessica visits Mírame, Beverly Hills’ new modern Mexican restaurant

Mírame opened in Beverly Hills in July, and as soon as Jessica walked in, she declared it her new favorite restaurant.

Founding partner Matthew Egan and Chef Joshua Gil traveled to Mexico together shortly after meeting to get a better sense of what their restaurant might look and feel like.

They rented a car and visited Mexico City, Puebla and Oaxaca.

The result: Mírame, which means “look at me” in Spanish, offers food that is “contemporary Mexican with California sensibility,” Joshua said.

He added that his dishes are more inspired by the abundance of ingredients that California has to offer.

Jessica got to try Joshua’s tuna asada tacos and Mírame’s fried Baja snapper.

The restaurant’s beautiful patio is open for dining.

For more information about Mírame, visit the restaurant’s website.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 79.

Mírame’s Tuna Asada, makes 6 tacos

Ingredients

2 cups lime juice

1/2 cup ground garlic

2 tablespoons of Mexican oregano

15 grams of salt

1 pound of sushi grade tuna or albacore

Instructions

Combine ingredients, and let tuna sit for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge in a Ziplock bag. After 2 hours, grill the fish on high to sear the outside. Place tortillas on a plate. Season and smash an avocado. Place the tuna on the avocado and top with tomatillo pico de gallo, raw onions and cilantro. Season to taste.