Jessica visits Sweet Red Peach in Inglewood for decadent and delicious treats

Sweet Red Peach in Inglewood is so popular they had a line out the door on a late Monday morning when Jessica went to visit.

And since SoFi Stadium opened its doors right across the street, the business has drawn even more clientele, mostly the football kind.

Baker and owner Karolyn Palmer said the Rams, Chargers and NFL Network has been supportive of her shop and she is even booked for official events ahead of the Super Bowl.

Karolyn was a teacher for 17 years and used her students as taste testers, before taking a leap of faith and opening her own bake shop upon retiring.

Now, she gets customers from all around California coming in for her cakes and other baked goods that are made from scratch.

Jessica got to try Sweet Red Peach’s German chocolate cake, a decadent and delicious treat so good, it “pays the rent.”

For more information about Sweet Red Peach, visit the shop’s website, or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 124.