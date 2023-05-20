Xavi Padrosa and his sister were working in different fields when they decided to continue their family’s business in the U.S.

Telefèric started out as a family restaurant in Barcelona, but the siblings have since helped expand stateside, now bringing their authentic Spanish food to Brentwood.

Jessica got to see the kitchen — she even donned an apron for the occasion — and helped make some paella (see recipe below).

She also sampled some of the restaurant’s other signature dishes, and even got to drink out of their porron, or party pitcher.

For more information about Telefèric, visit the restaurant’s website.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 147.

Lobster Paella: Courtesy of Telefèric Barcelona Los Angeles, makes 3 to 4 servings

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 cups of Comba rice

4 tablespoons of Sofrito mix

5 cups of caldo

1 pound of fresh Maine lobster

0.5 pound of fresh Monterey calamari

4 Gulf prawns

Instructions

Peel and clean seafood. Use the shells for the broth. Chill seafood in refrigerator until ready. Add olive oil to the paella pan and turn to medium heat. Add rice and saute lightly until toasted. Add the Sofrito mix and continue stirring until the rice starch begins to transform and everything is combined. Add the Caldo to the pan. This is referred to as “soaking” the rice. Spread the rice around the pan until it’s in an even layer. Cook for 8 minutes undisturbed. When the rice has absorbed most of the liquid, add the seafood. Adjust seasoning and cook for 5 more minutes or until all the liquid is absorbed.

Tips:

• When the rice is fully cooked, turn off the heat and cover the paella with a lid for 2 minutes before serving.

• Serve with lemon wedges and aioli.