Jessica recently visited The Rose in Venice and got to chat with Chef Jason Neroni about his culinary roots at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33.

Neroni wanted to be an artist, but soon saw the art in culinary art and honed in on his skills in the kitchen.

Now his brand-new Best Bet Pizzeria in Culver City is offering delicious pies and modern Italian.

“I don’t sell foods, I sell experiences,” Neroni emphasized.

He showed Jessica some fall recipes you can try at home: Warm potato salad with shishito peppers and a Korean-inspired corn cheese. (See below)

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 155.

Korean Queso Fundido

Instructions

Preheat 2 tablespoons of butter in a small cast-iron skillet. Use blanched corn (can be frozen if needed), 1 cups worth. Add 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella, corn, 1/4 cup of pickled jalapenos (no juice or seeds) to the cast-iron skillet. Put in the oven that has been preheated to 450 degrees and bake for 10 minutes or until bubbly brown. Remove from the oven, add 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise and mix. Season with dried gochujang chili powder to taste. For the grilled bread: Buy pizza dough from your local grocery store and leave it out to come up to room temperature. Make sure grill is hot (no flames, only coals), brush your grill with olive oil. Take the dough and roll it out with lots of flour, flip it over and roll again with more flour. Put it on the grill, cook and then flip it over, should take no more than 2 minutes all together. Garnish Serve dip with bread.

Warm Potato Salad with Shishito Peppers

Instructions

Take 4 cups of Japanese sweet potatoes, boil them with the skin on, cool and then cut them in half. Crisp up the bacon. Cut 5 to 6 shishito peppers in half. Preheat a pan with 2 tablespoons butter, and once butter is hot, add the prepped sweet potatoes, bacon and shishito peppers. Pan roast on all sides until browned. Once browned, toss in a splash of maple syrup, sherry vinaigrette and garnish with salt, pepper and chopped parsley. Add a bed of yogurt to a plate and top with the potatoes and shishito peppers. Drizzle with olive oil.