Victor Villa is grateful.

He’s grateful for his family, for his customers and for the team behind Villa’s Tacos.

What started as a stand operating outside his grandma’s house and morphed into a pop up on York Boulevard in Highland Park that had long lines around the block, has blossomed into a brick and mortar restaurant — that still garners long lines!

What makes Villa’s Tacos so special is their handmade blue corn tortillas, blend of cheeses and oh-so-fresh salsa.

Victor was able to take his business to the next level with the help of Estrella Jalisco, who held a contest to help entrepreneurs.

And he’s not done. Victor wants to open more spots around Los Angeles, and become the “In-n-Out of tacos”

It’s evident that Villa’s Tacos is a labor of love based on the help Victor got from his loved ones, including his grandparents and parents.

And he prides himself on being the back-to-back winner of L.A. Taco’s coveted Taco Madness award.

“We’re going for that threepeat,” Victor vowed.

Jessica got in the kitchen with Victor, who showed her how to make his family’s salsa, which is an ode to their hometown in Michoacán.

Plus she got to sample some of the mouth-watering menu with Victor’s wife and adorable daughters.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 143.

Jiquilsalsa – An ode to our hometown of Jiquilpan, Michoacán Courtesy of Victor Villa

Ingredients

15 well roasted tomatoes

16 oz of toasted chile de arbol

1 oz of pink Himalayan salt, light blend

Chopped onion

Chopped radishes

Chopped cilantro

Instructions

Lightly blend the roasted tomatoes, chiles and salt. Add the onion, radishes and cilantro Enjoy!