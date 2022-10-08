Chef Wes Avila’s new restaurant is an oasis in Hollywood.

Tulum-inspired Ka’teen serves cuisine from the Yucatan Peninsula and transports you there, too.

Avila, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, uses his other restaurant, the Angry Egret Dinette in Chinatown, as a way to test new menu items, and boy, does it pay off.

Jessica got a chance to see how potato taquitos, one of the more popular menu items, are made (see recipe below).

She also tried some signature cocktails and delicious plates.

Catch Avila’s pop up at Dodger Stadium for the playoffs soon!

For more information about Ka’teen, visit its website or Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 129.

Potato Taquitos

From Wes Avila, chef/partner, KA’TEEN

Ingredients

1.5 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes

3 eggs beaten

7.5 oz crumbled Cotija cheese

24 6” corn tortillas

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Peel potatoes and simmer in water until soft Mash potatoes and combine with eggs, salt and pepper Warm up the tortillas to prevent them from cracking and place about 3 tablespoons of potato filling in each. Roll tightly, fasten with a toothpick and deep fry in neutral oil until golden brown and crispy. Serve with avocado-tomatillo salsa and crumbled Cotija cheese.

Avocado-Tomatillo Salsa

Ingredients

1 pound tomatillos husked and rinsed (preferably tomatillos milperos, the small purple variety that are about the size of a quarter)

2 avocados pitted, peeled and chopped

2 serrano chiles

6 garlic cloves peeled

1 bunch of cilantro with 2 inches of stem removed

4-6 limes

Kosher salt

Instructions

In a food processor, combine the tomatillos, avocados, serranos, garlic, cilantro, 1 tablespoon salt and juice of 4-6 limes. Cover and pulse 3-4 times before letting the mixture blend for a while until the tomatillos start to break down and you see their seeds. The salsa should be chunky. Taste and season with more salt if needed.