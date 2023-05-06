Jessica recently visited a hidden gem in L.A.’s Glassell Park neighborhood.

Wife and Somm is run by husband and wife Chris and Christy Lucchese, who left the film industry to pursue a whole new venture.

The bar and restaurant offers wines from all over the world, but also California fresh and seasonal food made with local produce.

They even change their menu at least four times of year.

Jessica got to go behind the scenes and see how the grilled dorado fish dish is made (see below).

She also got to sample other delicious items on the menu.

For more information about Wife and the Somm, visit the restaurant’s website.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 146.

Grilled Whole Dorado with Green Goddess Sauce, courtesy of Wife and the Somm

15 minute prep time

15 to 18 minute cook time

Ingredients

Whole dorado from your local fish market

Salt

Pepper

1 lemon

For Green Goddess sauce

1 cup of chopped parsley

2 tablespoon of tarragon

2 cups of pea shoots

3 tablespoon of chives

1 large peel of garlic clove

2 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon of champagne vinegar

1/2 cup of olive oil

1/2 cup of plain yogurt

Instructions

Preheat an oven at 500 degrees.

Take all ingredients for the green goddess dressing and toss them in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Score and clean the dorado.

Slice a lemon in half.

Season one side with salt and pepper, and lay the seasoned side down on the grill.

Salt and pepper the other side.

Grill for about two minutes on each side to get nice grill marks.

Place the two halves of lemon on grill sliced side down, for about 2 minutes, until lightly charred.

Place in the the oven at 500 for 12 to o15 minutes. It will be done when it’s firm with a bounce to the touch.

Place on a plate with green goddess dressing on the side and shared lemons.