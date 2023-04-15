Willie Mae’s Restaurant is fresh to Los Angeles.

The restaurant has been a staple in New Orleans and in Kerry Seaton Stewart’s family.

Her great grandmother started it as a bar decades ago, and while Kerry wasn’t thrilled at first to take it over, she was happy to be able to keep it in the family.

Kerry’s been running it for 17 years, and she said it just made sense to bring it from LA (Louisiana) to L.A.

The best part: The fried chicken is the same in L.A. as it is in NOLA, and locals can attest to that.

The Venice restaurant will make you feel like you’re actually in the Big Easy.

Jessica got to sample some of Wille Mae’s signature dishes, including, of course, their fried chicken.

And while we can’t know the secret behind their famous fried chicken, Kerry did share how to make their cabbage salad. (See below)

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 145.

Willie Mae’s Cabbage Recipe (Vegan)

Ingredients Prep Time: 15 minutes

2 small heads of cabbage

2 cups yellow onion

1 cup celery

1 cup bell pepper

1 cup sweet peppers (yellow,red,and orange)

1 small shallot

1 red onion

1/3 cup of garlic

1/4 cup Complete seasonings

1/4 cup Herbs de Provence

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon of cajun seasoning

32 oz of veggie stock

1 cup of avocado oil

1 tablespoon Sriracha

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Cut and wash cabbage (small as desired) not shredded. Dice all veggies. In a large stock pot or skillet on medium high heat add avocado oil. Add Trinity veggies(onions,bell peppers, celery), sweet peppers, shallot,red onion, and garlic. Saute until fragrant. Add cabbage, stock,sugar, all dry seasonings, sriracha cover and let cook for 5 minutes. Remove lid, stir and serve.