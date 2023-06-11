Jessica recently made lobster rolls for a party, and they were a huge hit!

She thought lobster rolls were difficult to make, but they came together quickly!

Don’t be too intimidated by the lobster tail, because these rolls are delish!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 148.

Homemade Lobster Rolls

Ingredients

2 lobster tails

2 stalks of celery, chopped

½ shallot, chopped

1 clove garlic, grated

Lemon zest

Half a lemon, squeezed

Capers

2 tablespoons of fresh chives, chopped

2 tablespoons of fresh dill, chopped

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

Splash white wine (optional)

Salt

New England split-top buns or hot dog buns

Butter

Instructions

Boil the lobster tails in heavily salted water for 6 to 8 minutes. Combine the celery, shallot, garlic, lemon, lemon zest, capers, dill, chives, mayonnaise, wine and a pinch of salt. Crack the shell and remove the lobster meat. Chop the lobster meat up and add it to the mayonnaise mixture. Brush butter on the rolls and lightly toast then in an oven. Remove the buns from the oven and add the lobster mixture to the buns. Enjoy!