Jessica’s 20-minute Italian-style tuna casserole

For an easy weeknight meal, try Jessica's Italian-style tuna casserole.

Jessica admits that tuna casserole sometimes gets mixed reviews, but her modern take topped with herbed bread crumbs is delish!

It's easy to make and all you have to do is assemble.

Will Levi like his mom's updated tuna casserole? Watch the video below to find out.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 60.

Jessica’s Italian-Style Tuna Casserole

Ingredients

2 cups of Panko Bread Crumbs

1 tablespoon of butter

1 clove of garlic

3 cups of pasta shells

2 cans of tuna in olive oil, drained

½ cup of shredded carrots

¼ cup of frozen peas

1 tablespoon of capers

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 lemon squeezed

Lemon zest

1 tablespoon of fresh dill, chopped

1 tablespoon of Italian parsley, chopped

Salt

Instructions

Boil water in a pot and cook pasta shells according to the package. Melt butter in a sauté pan, add Panko and a pinch of salt and brown the bread crumbs over medium heat. Grate in one clove of garlic and take off the heat. Add dill, parsley and lemon zest to breadcrumbs. Once pasta is cooked, strain and pour into a mixing bowl. Add carrots, peas, tuna, capers, mayonnaise, fresh lemon and mix. Pour into a casserole dish and top with bread crumb mixture Enjoy!!

