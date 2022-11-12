Jessica loves traditional Thanksgiving sides, but sometimes she likes to throw a couple of things in there that might surprise her guests.

Her acorn squash lasagna will do just that.

“It tastes like Thanksgiving,” Jessica proclaimed upon tasting her creation.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 133.

Acorn Squash Lasagna

Ingredients

3 acorn squash, cut in half, scoop out the center

Half onion, chopped

3 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

1 ½ cups of milk

3 cloves of garlic, grated

Sage leaves

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

¼ cup of parmesan cheese

No-boil lasagna noodles

Fresh mozzarella cheese

Ricotta cheese

Instructions

Cut the acorn squash in half and scoop out the center. Cut the squash halves into rounds, leaving the rind on, and place them on a parchment- lined cookie sheet. Coat them with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Bake in the oven at 425 degrees for 30 minutes or until they’re tender when pierced with a fork. To make the bechamel sauce, sauté the onions with a pinch of salt and 1 tablespoon of butter in pan until they are soft. Add 2 more tablespoons of butter and the flour and whisk. Add milk, garlic, nutmeg and parmesan cheese and whisk. Remove the sauce from the heat. To assemble the lasagna, add a layer of bechamel sauce to a baking dish. Layer it with lasagna noodles, acorn squash, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese. Repeat until you’ve added a few layers. After a few layers, top the lasagna with more bechamel, parmesan cheese, sage leaves and drizzle it with olive oil. Cover the lasagna with foil paper and bake it in the oven for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. Take off the foil and cook for 15 more minutes. Enjoy!