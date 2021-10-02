Jessica’s apple butter bread pudding is the perfect recipe to ring in fall

It’s Jessica’s favorite time of the year, when the weather is cozier and the food options are abundant.
She wanted to try a new recipe to ring in fall, and went with a combination of her two loves: apples and bread pudding.
Her apple butter bread pudding is so good, she said she would wear the scent as a perfume.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 110.
Apple Butter Bread Pudding
Ingredients
- 8 to 12 store-bought croissants, sliced in half
- Apple butter
- 3 cups of milk
- 8 eggs
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 honeycrisp apple, peeled and chopped
- Butter
- Vanilla ice cream (optional)
For the streusel
- 1/2 cup of pecans, chopped
- 1/4 stick of cold butter
- 1/2 cup of flour
- 1/2 cup of brown sugar
- Pinch of salt
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
Instructions
- Spread the apple butter on sliced croissants.
- In a bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs.
- Add sugar, vanilla and apples.
- Put the croissants back together and cut them into big chunks.
- Butter a baking dish, add the croissant pieces and pour the milk and egg mixture over it.
- Press everything down so it’s completely soaked.
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- To make the streusel, add pecans, butter, flour, brown sugar, salt and cinnamon into a bowl and mix it together with your hands.
- Top the bread pudding with the streusel then bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.
- Serve your creation with vanilla ice cream if you like.
- Enjoy!