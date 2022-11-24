If you’re looking for a quick, easy and delicious sweet treat around Thanksgiving, Jessica has you covered.

She made an Apple Dutch baby for her Friendsgiving ladies lunch. It makes for a great dessert or brunch item, and is a nice addition to the table.

It can also be served as a pre-Thanksgiving breakfast item, or even a nice treat post-Turkey day!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 135.

Apple Dutch Baby

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of butter

2 to 3 apples, peel off the skin and cut super thin slices

¾ cup of flour

¾ cup of whole milk

4 eggs

1 tablespoon of sugar

¼ teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

Splash of vanilla extract

Powdered sugar

Instructions

Put 4 tablespoons of butter in a baking dish. Place in a 400 degree oven until the butter is bubbly. Peel and slice your apples super thin. For the batter: Add flour, milk, eggs, sugar, baking powder, salt and vanilla extract in blender and mix together. Add the apples to the baking dish with the bubbly butter, pour the batter over the apples and bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until browned and puffed up. Sprinkle powdered sugar and serve immediately! Happy Thanksgiving!