Jessica recently made a bacon and potato salad with homemade ranch dressing.

This dish would make a great addition to your summer barbecue spread, or can even be served as a main dish!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 150.

Bacon Potato Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Ingredients

8 strips of bacon

Baby potatoes

4 eggs

4 corn on the cob

Romaine lettuce, chopped

4 stalks celery, chopped

Cherry tomatoes, cut in half

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

3 tablespoons of Greek yogurt or labneh

Splash of apple cider vinegar

Handful of chopped dill

½ shallot, minced finely

2 cloves of garlic, grated

Splash of milk

Instructions:

Add strips of bacon to a parchment-lined cookie sheet with a rack and bake in an oven until crispy. Cut baby potatoes in half, add them to a parchment-lined cookie sheet, drizzle them with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast them in the oven. Tap your eggs with spoon before boiling them. Add your eggs to a pot of water. Bring them to a boil then remove from the heat and put a lid on it for about 10 minutes. For the dressing, add the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, dill, shallot, garlic and milk and whisk together. Grill the corn on the cob then cut the corn off the cob. Remove the shell from the eggs and cut them in half. Add a bed of lettuce to your bowl with celery, tomatoes, corn, chopped bacon, potatoes, eggs and drizzle it with homemade ranch dressing Enjoy!