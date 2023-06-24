Jessica recently made a bacon and potato salad with homemade ranch dressing.
This dish would make a great addition to your summer barbecue spread, or can even be served as a main dish!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 150.
Bacon Potato Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Ingredients
- 8 strips of bacon
- Baby potatoes
- 4 eggs
- 4 corn on the cob
- Romaine lettuce, chopped
- 4 stalks celery, chopped
- Cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons of Greek yogurt or labneh
- Splash of apple cider vinegar
- Handful of chopped dill
- ½ shallot, minced finely
- 2 cloves of garlic, grated
- Splash of milk
Instructions:
- Add strips of bacon to a parchment-lined cookie sheet with a rack and bake in an oven until crispy.
- Cut baby potatoes in half, add them to a parchment-lined cookie sheet, drizzle them with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast them in the oven.
- Tap your eggs with spoon before boiling them. Add your eggs to a pot of water. Bring them to a boil then remove from the heat and put a lid on it for about 10 minutes.
- For the dressing, add the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, dill, shallot, garlic and milk and whisk together.
- Grill the corn on the cob then cut the corn off the cob.
- Remove the shell from the eggs and cut them in half.
- Add a bed of lettuce to your bowl with celery, tomatoes, corn, chopped bacon, potatoes, eggs and drizzle it with homemade ranch dressing
- Enjoy!