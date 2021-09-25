Jessica’s baked feta pasta with shrimp and eggplant is her own version of a viral TikTok recipe

Jessica admits she doesn’t know much about TikTok, but she does know about a pasta recipe that went viral on the video platform.
She decided to try her hand at it, but added some extra ingredients: eggplant and shrimp.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 109.
Baked Feta Pasta with Shrimp and Eggplant
Ingredients
- Block of feta, pat dry to help it brown in oven
- 1/2 cups of cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 eggplant, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 cup of olive oil
- Few cloves of garlic
- 1/2 pound of medium to large shrimp
- Penne pasta
- One garlic clove, grated
- Lemon zest
- Oregano
- Salt
- Pepper
- Fresh chopped basil for garnish
Instructions
- Add feta, tomatoes, eggplant, garlic, olive oil, sprinkle of oregano, salt and pepper to a baking dish.
- Bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 30 minutes.
- Marinate the shrimp with salt, lemon zest and olive oil.
- Add the shrimp to the baking dish and cook for another 6 to 8 minutes.
- Cook the penne according to the instructions on the box.
- Reserve a cup of pasta water in case you need to add to sauce.
- Break apart the feta mixture in a baking dish to create a sauce.
- Add the feta mixture from the baking dish to the pasta and mix together.
- Add pasta water if you need it.
- Garnish your dish with fresh chopped basil.
- Enjoy!