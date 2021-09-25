Jessica’s baked feta pasta with shrimp and eggplant is her own version of a viral TikTok recipe

Jessica admits she doesn’t know much about TikTok, but she does know about a pasta recipe that went viral on the video platform.

She decided to try her hand at it, but added some extra ingredients: eggplant and shrimp.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 109.

Baked Feta Pasta with Shrimp and Eggplant

Ingredients

Block of feta, pat dry to help it brown in oven

1/2 cups of cherry tomatoes

1/2 eggplant, cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup of olive oil

Few cloves of garlic

1/2 pound of medium to large shrimp

Penne pasta

One garlic clove, grated

Lemon zest

Oregano

Salt

Pepper

Fresh chopped basil for garnish

Instructions

Add feta, tomatoes, eggplant, garlic, olive oil, sprinkle of oregano, salt and pepper to a baking dish. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Marinate the shrimp with salt, lemon zest and olive oil. Add the shrimp to the baking dish and cook for another 6 to 8 minutes. Cook the penne according to the instructions on the box. Reserve a cup of pasta water in case you need to add to sauce. Break apart the feta mixture in a baking dish to create a sauce. Add the feta mixture from the baking dish to the pasta and mix together. Add pasta water if you need it. Garnish your dish with fresh chopped basil. Enjoy!