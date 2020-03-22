Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica admits that almost every day for lunch, she makes something to eat with a tortilla.

She decided to try a different take on a classic BLT sandwich and use a tortilla instead!

This dish is an easy and delicious lunch option, but will Levi like it? Watch the video below to find out.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 63.

Jessica's BLT Roll Up

Ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tbsp ketchup

Flour tortillas

Bacon

Tomato

Iceberg Lettuce shredded

Red Onion thinly sliced

Cheese of your choice

Grapeseed

Instructions

Arrange bacon on a wire rack over a cookie sheet and cook at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes, until bacon is crispy. Mix ketchup, mustard and mayo together to create a sauce. Spread tortilla with the sauce, add 2 pieces of bacon, tomato, red onion, lettuce and cheese and roll up the tortilla. Cook BLT roll up in a pan with grapeseed oil until the cheese is melted and the tortilla crisps up. Serve and enjoy!

