Jessica’s buffalo chicken sandwich with blue cheese slaw has all the flavors of game day wings in a bun

Jessica wouldn’t normally make a chicken sandwich for a Super Bowl party, but since this year it’s only a small family gathering, she thought it would be the perfect menu item for game day.

The outcome might be messy, but it’s delicious!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 92.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients

Thinly sliced chicken breast

Panko bread crumbs

2 eggs whisked

Flour

Salt

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Grapeseed oil

1 cup of Frank’s Redhot sauce

Buns, toasted

2 tablespoons of butter

2 big tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 big tablespoons of sour cream

1 teaspoons of red wine vinegar

Blue cheese crumbles

1/4 to 1/2 head of iceberg lettuce, finely chopped

2 stalks of celery, thinly sliced

1/2 cup of shredded carrots

1/2 tablespoons celery seed

Instructions

Butterfly and pound the chicken breasts to make them super thin. Set up your dredging stations: flour, egg and panko bread crumbs. Season each station with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. Pour grapeseed oil in a medium saucepan. You’re going to shallow fry the chicken. Dip the chicken breasts in flour, then the egg and then the Panko bread crumbs. Don’t start frying the chicken until the grapeseed oil is hot. Fry the chicken on each side until golden brown. Place the chicken on a wire rack and put it in oven on 300 degrees until the chicken cooks through. To make the blue cheese dressing, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, red wine vinegar, blue cheese crumbles and pinch of salt. Add chopped lettuce, celery, carrots and celery seed into a bowl, pour the dressing over the slaw and mix. Add butter to Frank’s Redhot sauce and microwave it so the butter melts. Once the chicken is completely cooked, dip each breast into the hot sauce and butter mixture. Broil your buns until they’re lightly toasted. Build your sandwich and serve! Happy Game Day!