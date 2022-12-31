Jessica has two game-day dishes that are perfect for a night in cheering on our Los Angeles Clippers.

Her buffalo chicken egg rolls and crispy salmon bites are easy to make and fun to share with family and friends.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 139.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Ingredients

Rotisserie chicken, white meat, shredded

2 tablespoons of melted butter

Frank’s Hot Sauce

Blue cheese crumbles or shredded mozzarella cheese

Package of egg roll wrappers

For dressing

1/8 to 1/4 cup of blue cheese crumbles

1/2 cup of labne or Greek yogurt

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

Splash red wine vinegar

Salt

Cracked black pepper

Instructions

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter and 1/2 a cup of Frank’s hot sauce to a large bowl (depending on how many you make, feel free to increase amount of butter and hot sauce). Add the shredded store-bought rotisserie chicken to the bowl and coat it with sauce. Add the blue cheese crumbles or shredded mozzarella and mix together. Lay out the egg rolls wrappers. Dip your finger in water and wet the outside edges of the egg roll. Add the filling to the middle of the egg roll, fold up top and bottom half and roll. You can either pan fry or air fry your egg rolls. Add any vegetable oil to a pan and fry each side of the egg roll until both sides are browned. If you decide to use your air fryer, brush your egg rolls with oil then cook them. If you need to keep the egg rolls warm pop them in the oven. To make the dressing, add blue cheese crumbles, yogurt, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar and mix. Season with salt and pepper. Serve your egg rolls with carrots, celery and your homemade blue cheese dressing.

Crispy Salmon Bites

Ingredients

Filet of salmon

Coconut oil

Avocado, cut into thin slices

Jalapeño, cut into thin slices

Rice paper

Lime

Sriracha sauce

Mayonnaise

Instructions

Take the bottom skin off the salmon filet, cut into large bite-sized pieces and season with salt and pepper. Add coconut oil to a pan and cook the salmon bites. Remove them once they are cooked and put them on a plate. Dip your rice paper in warm water until it’s soft and pliable, then cut it in half using a sharp knife. Slice the avocado and squeeze a lime over it. Add the salmon, an avocado slice and a slice of jalapeño to the middle of the rice paper and fold the rice paper over the ingredients to make a little package. Add more coconut oil to the pan and fry them up until they are crispy. For the Sriracha mayo, add 1/2 cup of mayonnaise, Sriracha and a squeeze of lime. Serve the crispy salmon bites with the Sriracha mayo.