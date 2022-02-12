Jessica’s Buffalo chicken-stuffed egg rolls are a great game day alternative to wings

The Super Bowl is fun, but really, it’s all about the snacks.

Jessica loves buffalo wings, but they can be so messy to eat and time consuming to make.

She mixed it up this year and made buffalo chicken-stuffed egg rolls.

“You gotta make these,” Jessica proclaimed.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 124.

Buffalo Chicken-Stuffed Egg Rolls

Ingredients

Rotisserie chicken, white meat, shredded

2 tablespoons of melted butter

Frank’s Hot Sauce

Blue cheese crumbles or shredded mozzarella cheese

Package of egg roll wrappers

For dressing

1/8 to 1/4 cup of blue cheese crumbles

1/2 cup of labne or Greek yogurt

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

Splash red wine vinegar

Salt

Cracked black pepper

Instructions

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter and 1/2 a cup of Frank’s hot sauce to a large bowl (depending on how many you make, feel free to increase amount of butter and hot sauce). Add the shredded store-bought rotisserie chicken to the bowl and coat it with sauce. Add the blue cheese crumbles or shredded mozzarella and mix together. Lay out the egg rolls wrappers. Dip your finger in water and wet the outside edges of the egg roll. Add the filling to the middle of the egg roll, fold up top and bottom half and roll. You can either pan fry or air fry your egg rolls. Add any vegetable oil to a pan and fry each side of the egg roll until both sides are browned. If you decide to use your air fryer, brush your egg rolls with oil then cook them. If you need to keep the egg rolls warm pop them in the oven. To make the dressing, add blue cheese crumbles, yogurt, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar and mix. Season with salt and pepper. Serve your egg rolls with carrots, celery and your homemade blue cheese dressing. Happy Game Day!