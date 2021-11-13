Jessica’s butternut squash crostini makes for a yummy pre-Thanksgiving dinner snack

Pre-dinner snacks often get overlooked on Thanksgiving. But Jessica’s got some light bites that will keep your guests happy, and ease the pressure off the host.

Her butternut squash crostini comes together easily and is so good!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 115.

Butternut Squash Crostini

Ingredients

Cubed butternut squash

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Nutmeg

Allspice

Fresh thyme

1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar

1 to 2 tablespoons of brown sugar

French baguette

Ricotta cheese

Instructions

Add the cubed butternut squash to a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Sprinkle it with salt, pepper, nutmeg, allspice, fresh thyme and drizzle with olive oil. Bake in an oven at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Add Balsamic vinegar and brown sugar into a saucepan on a low simmer and stir to create a balsamic glaze. Slice the baguette on the diagonal into pieces, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and place on a cookie sheet and bake in oven until toasted. Spread ricotta cheese on the crostini, add the butternut squash and fresh thyme, and drizzle with balsamic glaze and sprinkle it with salt. Enjoy!